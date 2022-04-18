Macklemore & Marshawn Lynch Buy into Seattle's NHL Team

Two famous Seattle ballers in Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch are now biz partners ... in a completely new field for both of them.

On Monday, the NHL announced the rapper and ex-NFL great are both minority owners of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, the league's newest franchise.

Mack, a 4x Grammy Award winner, and Beast Mode, a Super Bowl champ and 5x Pro Bowler ... are almost getting in on the ground floor -- this is the Kraken's first season on the ice.

Team CEO Tod Leiweke admitted he was initially taken aback when the guys approached the team last summer, but their missions to uplift the Seattle community proved to be an invaluable addition to the organization.

Plus, Macklemore can always be a handy choice for pre or post game entertainment. The hometown hero says he has nostalgic ties to the team's arena.

Speaking of hometown, Macklemore will be using his association with the team to cross-brand with his Hip Hop-centric, youth development program, The Residency, to continue to foster kids in the area.