Macklemore Joins Coffee Company as Creative Director

Macklemore's had something brewing with a West Coast coffee chain, and he made the surprise reveal himself ... he's taking his talents to the creative directing team!!!

The rapper's partnering up with Dutch Bros. Coffee to help develop new products and flavors with the brand ... and he made the announcement Wednesday in pretty glorious fashion at the company's annual business summit in Scottsdale, AZ.

Macklemore first appears on-screen in a prerecorded message to let employees know he's the new Executive Creative Director of Cold Brew. He says he'd love to be there with them to celebrate ... but he's got golfing to do.

It's all a fake out though ... because he rides in on a golf cart to the delight of the Dutch Bros. crew.

Though this is a new short-term contract for the rapper -- we're told it will wrap up this summer when he performs at their major company event -- Macklemore's love for their coffee goes way back.

He's a huge fan, especially of cold brew, and has been an unofficial brand ambassador for a few years. Macklemore partnered with Dutch Bros. last year for a campaign to fight ALS ... and he's even included the coffee in a couple of his music videos.

We're told the rapper -- who hails from the Pacific Northwest, where the coffee chain is prevalent -- will be in charge of a few new cold brew product launches and more upcoming promotional events.