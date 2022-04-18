'The Shining' Axe Going Up for Sale

There's a famous piece of horror movie history going up for sale ... the axe from the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece "The Shining" ... but you're gonna need some crazy deep pockets.

The axe is remembered for the scenes towards the end of the film, including the one where Jack Nicholson's character uses it to break through a wooden door ... leading up to his famous line, "Here's Johnny!!!"

The Kubrick film, based on the Stephen King novel, also features Nicholson's character, Jack Torrance, carrying the axe with him into the maze at the end of the film as he trudges through the snow to find his son, Danny.

Oh and don't forget the moment where Jack uses the axe to kill Scatman Crothers' character, Dick Hallorann, striking him in the chest in the bowels of the haunted hotel.

The axe is going up for sale through Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house ... and we're told the prop is expected to fetch at least $100,000.

The auction house says the axe prop is still in very good condition and it's displayed in a shadow box frame, along with some photos of it in action in the movie.