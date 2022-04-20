Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Was Suicidal When He Tried Leaving Fights

Play video content CourtTV

Johnny Depp made a shocking claim in court amid in his defamation case against Amber Heard -- alleging his ex would threaten to kill herself when he tried bailing from their fights.

The actor is in Day 2 of his testimony, and among the things he's getting into Wednesday is his and Amber's former dynamic when they were a couple and living together. One of the more surprising things he laid out was the notion that Amber was allegedly suicidal.

Check it out ... Johnny explains that when they would get into these nasty blowouts -- ones he insists she instigated and dragged out, not the other way around -- he would often decide to remove himself from the toxic situation ... and claims that would send Amber spiraling.

Play video content 4/19/22

JD paints a picture of Amber desperately trying to stop him from leaving -- alleging she'd get security involved to halt him at the elevator, etc. He even testified that she'd be in hysterics, saying what he perceived as suicidal remarks ... like how she couldn't "live without him."

He also says she'd sometimes land on his front door step in the middle of the night -- this after he successfully exited the scene -- and be shouting out to him from outside.

On Monday, Johnny kicked off his testimony by saying he'd never laid a hand on Amber -- despite her claims -- and that he was there in court seeking the truth, no matter what.