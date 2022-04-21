500 Pounds of Weed Spill on Missouri Highway, Cops Say 'It's 4/20'

Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!

Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash Wednesday. No one was seriously injured, and the only passenger we can clearly identify is ... Mary Jane.

500 pounds of marijuana, to be precise, in plastic bags that were strewn about the highway during the wreck.

Ya gotta imagine someone was on scene yelling "smoke 'em if ya got 'em" ... but we can't confirm that. The coincidental date of the accident wasn't lost on the responding officers, as the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted, "You definitely don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20".

Turns out the pickup truck allegedly carrying all the weed was making its way across the state, where only medicinal weed is legal. Two men in the truck were arrested for drug trafficking, and reportedly suffered moderate injuries.