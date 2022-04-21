Raiders Legend Daryle Lamonica Dead At 80

The NFL has lost a member of its family -- Raiders legend Daryle Lamonica died Thursday morning, officials confirmed to TMZ Sports.

He was 80 years old.

"The Raider Nation will forever miss his easy-going nature and warm smile," the Raiders said in a statement after his passing. "Our deepest condolences are with his wife Mary, son Brandon, the rest of the Lamonica family, teammates, and friends."

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office tells us the former quarterback passed away at his Fresno home ... and the death "is considered to be one of natural causes."

Lamonica played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and then eight with the Raiders, where he became a legend.

After starting in only 4 games for Buffalo, Lamonica, aka "The Mad Bomber," started 84 games for Oakland ... and went a whopping 62-16-6.

Lamonica, who received his nickname for his ability to throw the deep ball, retired after being selected to 5 Pro Bowls.

In 1967, Lamonica won Player of the Year honors ... after leading the league in touchdowns (30) and guiding the Raiders to a 13-1 record.

Lamonica won the AFL championship that year, clinching the team's first Super Bowl berth. The team went on to fall short against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II, 33-14.

Lamonica -- drafted by the Bills out of Notre Dame in 1963 -- finished his playing career throwing for 19,154 yards and 164 touchdowns.