Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears' Pregnancy Claims are False, Lawyer Delivers Threat

Play video content BACKGRID

Kevin Federline is not too pleased about Britney Spears' latest salvo -- that he wouldn't see her when she was pregnant -- and his lawyer has delivered a not-so-veiled threat, saying her account is false.

Attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, was leaving Craig's Thursday night, when a photog asked about Brit's most recent post, where she says, "... geez my ex-husband wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!"

Kaplan called her out, saying her account "is completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that," adding this warning ... "She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history."

In case that threat was too oblique, Kaplan got more specific ... "That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he's not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day."