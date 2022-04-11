Britney Spears Says 'I am Having a Baby' Leaves Fans Confused

Britney Spears may have revealed some exciting news, but her post has fans confused more than anything ... wondering if she's pregnant with a child or just a food baby.

Spears got the internet talking Monday when she posted, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Of course, the initial reaction was that Britney's pregnant, but the more the rest of Spears' caption was analyzed, many believe she's just revealing she's gained weight.

She continues, "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there …I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

However, Britney then tied things back to her actual pregnancies with her 2 boys, saying she suffered through perinatal depression and said "This time I will be doing yoga every day!!!"

As we reported, Britney expressed her desire to have more kids during her conservatorship hearing last year. She and Sam Asghari recently got a new puppy ... but maybe a baby is actually next?