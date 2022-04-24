Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chris Rock's Mom Says When Will Smith Slapped Her Son It Was Like Slapping Her

4/24/2022 6:52 AM PT
charis rock
Getty

Chris Rock's mom just made it clear ... when Will Smith slapped her son, it was personal.

Rose Rock made her displeasure with Smith obvious during an interview with WIS TV in South Carolina, saying, "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Rosalie Rock chris rock
Getty

Rose wasn't done ... "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened."

I'M A PROTECTOR
ABC

And she seems to feel Will got some payback, saying, "No one heard his [acceptance] speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened."

Rose, like most of us, initially thought the slap was staged, but she knew it was real when Will started hurling obscenities at her son.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Launch Gallery
The Oscars Slap
Getty

Chris has yet to accept Will's apology, and our Chris sources say that may not be coming any time soon.

