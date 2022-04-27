MLB Fan Amazingly Catches Foul Ball While Feeding Baby
MLB Fan Catches Foul Ball While Feeding Baby ... 'No Spillage!!!'
4/27/2022 5:59 AM PT
The best play in the Padres vs. Reds game Tuesday night didn't belong to anyone actually ON the field ... no, it happened in the stands -- when a fan caught a foul ball while feeding a baby!
The awesome scene went down in the fifth inning of Cincinnati's tilt with San Diego at Great America Ball Park ... when Luis Campusano hit a foul ball up the third baseline.
Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022 @Reds
The baseball ricocheted off some seats -- and then made a beeline for a dad who was quite occupied with a little baby in his arms.
You can see in the broadcast video from the stadium -- the dad, despite having a bottle in the baby's mouth, reached up over another fan, snagged the souvenir and didn't once disturb the toddler!
Everyone watching was shocked -- and the game's broadcasters couldn't help but gush over the dude's incredible dad feat.
"Nice job!" one of the announcers said. "Holds the bottle, no spillage! Baby in perfect bliss!"
Sweet play ... and we're glad it all turned out amazingly -- but please, for everyone's sake, don't try this again!!!