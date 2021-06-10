L.A. Angels Fan Gets Wrecked Chasing Foul Ball, Hit In Throat And Face!

6/10/2021 10:25 AM PT

An L.A. Angels fan was comically beaten to a pulp trying to chase down a foul ball ... and the whole wacky incident was caught on broadcast cameras!!

It all went down during the Halos' game against the Royals in Anaheim, Calif. on Wednesday night ... when a dude's valiant effort to hunt down a baseball turned disastrous.

You can see in footage, the ball dropped down from the sky ... and, despite the guy being in the perfect position to make the play, it took a nasty hop and drilled him in the throat!

But, things got worse seconds later ... 'cause when he went to run down the ball as it ricocheted under a table -- he smacked his face right on the corner of the ballpark furniture!

The worst part? He didn't even come away with the baseball ... 'cause he was so embarrassed, he let another fan rip it from his hands!

Just another reminder, not everyone can be like SuperMom from Wednesday's Padres game.

Ice up!!!

