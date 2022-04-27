Post Malone Teases New Album Drop, 'Twelve Carat' On the Way

Post Malone has the perfect way to celebrate the 4-year anniversary of his breakout "Beerbongs & Bentleys" album -- announce a NEW friggin' album!!!

On Wednesday, Posty let loose the official release date of June 3 for his upcoming "Twelve Carat Toothache" album.

The project's loaded with star power from the likes of The Weeknd, Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch and Robin Pecknold ... which explains why he's been more than happy to share updates online with fans.

Just so fans know he's serious about the date, Post also revealed he launched a custom website for the record ... complete with colorful cover art.

"Twelve Carat Toothache" has some big shoes to fill ... coming off the 3x platinum "Hollywood's Bleeding," and the aforementioned 5x plat "Beerbongs & Bentleys."