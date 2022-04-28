ACLU Says Amber Heard Donated Way Less Than Her $3.5 Million Pledge

Amber Heard is getting called out in court for allegedly failing to follow through on a huge donation to charity ... the ACLU says she gave them less than half of her $3.5 million pledge.

Here's the deal ... when Amber reached a divorce settlement with Johnny Depp back in 2016, she announced she would donate her entire $7 million payout to charity, splitting it between the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the ACLU.

Amber's pledge was revisited Thursday in Depp's defamation trial against Heard ... with ACLU honcho Terence Dougherty saying the non-profit received 4 donations in Amber's name, totaling only $1.3 million.

What's more, Dougherty says Amber only gave the ACLU $350k directly, while Depp wrote them a check for $100k. The ACLU says the other payments included $500k from a donor-advised fund at Vanguard and $350k from a donor-advised fund at Fidelity.

And, get this ... Dougherty says the ACLU believes the $500k payment was actually from a fund set up by Elon Musk, whom Amber dated after her split from Depp.

Dougherty said Elon emailed the ACLU's executive director, Anthony Romero, back in 2016 indicating Amber would donate the $3.5 million over 10 years, but he says 2019 was the last year the ACLU got a donation from Heard.

They also say she held back from released her op-ed until the release of "Aquaman" to capitalize on publicity for the film.

It's just another juicy nugget in a trial full of 'em ... like this bizarre testimony Wednesday from Johnny and Amber's former doorman, Alejandro Romero.

In a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Romero smoked from a vape pen while driving and recalled the time Johnny and Amber thought someone was breaking into their home, when it turned out to just be a dog scratching at the door.