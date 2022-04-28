Guess Who This Little Dorothy Turned Into!
4/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this girl with braids stole the spotlight in one of THE most classic romance films of all time, she was just another wanna-be little Dorothy following the yellow brick roads ... of New York City that is.
This jolly gal eventually refined her spaghetti arms and won the Mirrorball trophy on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" back in 2010, which would come to no surprise for most, considering her hungry eyes for always wanting to be noticed.
Known for her curly, brown hair ... this little girl with braids can still be seen today rockin' those pigtails, and she's in her early 60s!