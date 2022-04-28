Guess Who This Little Dorothy Turned Into!

Before this girl with braids stole the spotlight in one of THE most classic romance films of all time, she was just another wanna-be little Dorothy following the yellow brick roads ... of New York City that is.

This jolly gal eventually refined her spaghetti arms and won the Mirrorball trophy on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" back in 2010, which would come to no surprise for most, considering her hungry eyes for always wanting to be noticed.