April Hot Shots -- Spring Flings!
4/30/2022 12:30 AM PT
The month of April was consumed with some bloomin' hot shots making your Insta scrolling truly blissful ... and as things are heating up heading into summer ... celebrities were bringing the heat and sharing some warmhearted snaps from under the sun.
Stars like Janelle Monae, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj -- and countless other celebs -- were breezin' on by with their sun-kissed body shots. Dua Lipa, Camilla Cabello and Meg Thee Stallion were also outdoors livin' it up ... just enjoying an April day before heading into May!
So, while you're at home turning down your thermostats, check out our hot shots gallery of celebs turning up the heat and getting you prepped for summer!