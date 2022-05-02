Two Men Shot At Youth Flag Football Game After Argument Breaks Out On Sideline

Horrifying scene at a youth flag football event in Virginia on Sunday ... two people were hit by bullets after an argument broke out on the sidelines in the middle of a game.

Prince Williams County Police confirmed to TMZ Sports that they were dispatched to Benton Middle School in Manassas on Sunday after receiving a call about gunfire at around 10:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, PWCPD says they found two men had been shot while a youth flag football game was taking place.

Dean Ladson -- who's part of the 703 United Youth Football team -- captured PWCPD carrying out one of the shooting victims ... and later told FOX 5 that it all appeared to start after people got into a verbal altercation at the game.

"The guy standing maybe closer than you and I pulls out a gun," Ladson said, "he shoots the other gentleman, then he takes off running up the hill."

Ladson says his 11-year-old son was there when the terrifying incident happened ... but he -- and all the other children at the game -- are thankfully safe and sound.

"He's fine," Ladson said. "He made a statement to my wife, she asked how he was doing and he said he's just glad to be alive. That's harsh for an 11-year-old to have to say."

PWCPD says the two shooting victims are expected to survive.

Police added that they have not yet apprehended the shooter ... telling us they're still on the hunt for a suspect described as a "black male, with a medium complexion, between 5’6”-5’10” and a thin build." Anyone with information is asked to call PWCPD at 703-792-7000.

Another parent, Amanda Proch, made a comment on the PWCPD Facebook page about the shooting -- and thanked law enforcement for their service.

"Thank you PWC Police Department for your quick actions! My kids were at that game and I am blessed to say they are safe," Proch said.