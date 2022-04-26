Gunshots Erupt Near South Carolina Youth Baseball Game, Terrifying Video

Terrifying scene at a youth baseball game in South Carolina on Monday night ... a flurry of gunshots erupted near the diamond -- sending kids running in fear.

The incident -- which happened at around 8:44 p.m. at a local park in North Charleston -- was captured on video ... showing as kids were playing in a game, dozens of gunshots rang out from a nearby parking lot.

BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston



More: https://t.co/wAoLc8HbSW



Credit: Blake Ferguson#chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/vvzfQ4oe2I — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 26, 2022 @ABCNews4

According to the North Charleston Police Department, witnesses said the gunfire happened shortly after a large group of teenagers got into a fistfight in the area. Cops say the teens opened fire on each other following the physical altercation, but fled the area before officers arrived.

Police say three cars were hit by bullets during the incident ... but somehow, no one was injured.

As for the baseball game, you can see in video, coaches and players were horrified by it all -- with kids hitting the ground in an attempt to avoid any stray bullets.

A spokesperson for the NCPD said Tuesday morning the gunfire had nothing to do with the game ... adding that the mayor of North Charleston was "appalled by what he heard and saw."

The spokesperson said an investigation into the incident is underway ... explaining, "We will leave no stone unturned in bringing these suspects to justice."

Cops also said they're looking into ways they can make parks and playgrounds in the area safer -- and are providing resources to the kids who were affected by the terrifying incident.