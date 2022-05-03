Jack Harlow's Tracklist Delivers On 'All Legends' Promise for New Album

Jack Harlow is currently maximizing his "First Class" seat in hip hop ... calling on some heavy hitters to ensure his sophomore album "Come Home The Kids Miss You" doesn't slump when it drops.

Just yesterday, Harlow hinted that his album, dropping Friday, features nothing but legends and on Tuesday, he unveiled the full 15-song tracklist ... including those guests -- Drake, Pharrell, Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake.

Pretty legendary list, for sure ... one that's sending fans and haters into a frenzy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's already been a big week for JH, who's coming off having the No. 1 song in the country with his "First Class" single. He attended the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks playoff game as the referees openly asked who the hell he was ... and attended Monday's glitzy 2022 Met Gala, where he rocked a dark chocolate Givenchy suit.

And while DJ Akademiks predicted Harlow will have the No. 1 album in the country once it drops ... foretelling the Billboard chart doesn't always bode well for artists.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In January, The Weeknd and his "Dawn FM" album lost a tight sales battle to Gunna's "DS4EVER" after it was reported Abel was crowning the chart. Additionally, 6ix9ine's 2020 "TattleTales" album was initially projected to go No. 1, but the actual sales put Big Sean's "Detroit 2" in the top spot.