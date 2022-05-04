Dolly Parton & Eminem Part of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Dolly Parton's change of heart was well-received by the powers that be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- she's joining a diverse group of first-rounders ... including acts like Eminem.

The legendary country singer was announced as one of 7 artists who are going to be inducted into the Hall later this November -- and she actually helps make up a good handful of stars who just became eligible for the first time this year.

The other musicians being let in right off the bat ... Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and, of course, Slim Shady. Dolly's in that mix as well -- this after announcing a U-turn. The other 2 artists who'll be inducted are new wave duo Eurythmics and Pat Benatar.

You'll recall ... DP first said she was declining the offer to be inducted, explaining that the R&R HOF just wasn't her style and surprisingly, that she felt she hadn't earned the right -- which is patently false. Her request was a bit late -- the Hall didn't take her off the ballot.

In light of that -- and after some more thought, it seems -- Dolly ended up changing her mind and accepting the nomination ... and now, she'll be accepting the full-blown honor of being part of the Class of 2022.