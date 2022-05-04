Juicy J Says He's the 'Quincy Jones of Rap,' Deserves Top 5 Rapper Props

Play video content TMZ.com

Three 6 Mafia legend and Academy Award-winner Juicy J is having himself a career renaissance after nearly 30 years in rap, and he says it's time to put some respect on his rank in the biz!

Juicy J chopped it up with the "TMZ Hip Hop" crew Wednesday ... fresh off releasing his latest single, "Step Back," where he lovingly spoofs Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, and showcases the skills of fellow Memphis rapper Duke Deuce.

As far as Juicy is concerned ... hip hop is a young man's game and he says he's exactly that -- ageless, with a timeless catalog. JJ went so far as to tell us he's the "Quincy Jones of rap music," and has a discography that should be mentioned with the Jay-Zs, Dr. Dres and Pharrells of the world.

Bold claims but Juicy is sticking by his resumé. While the countless TikTok clips, samples used and his Diamond certified plaque for his feature on Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" all speak for themselves ... he's looking forward to future collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock and Pi'erre Bourne.

He's also a few months removed from the release of "Stoners Night," his joint album with Taylor Gang boss Wiz Khalifa and currently doing live performances with the rest of Three 6 Mafia.