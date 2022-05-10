Alabama Escaped Inmate Casey White Frowns in New Mug Shot After Vicky White Death

Escaped inmate Casey White looks like a man with a bleak fate, getting a new mug shot taken hours after his capture and his partner's suicide.

We've obtained the latest pic of White, who is set to be extradited back to Alabama -- where he's suspected of murder -- and will assumingly be kept under incredibly tough watch.

Play video content EvansvilleWatch

As we reported, Casey and prison guard Vicky White, who is believed to willingly have helped him escape last month were tracked and chased by authorities in Evansville, Indiana Monday. The chase came to a violent end when U.S. Marshals rammed the vehicle Casey and Vicky were driving in. Vicky then allegedly shot herself in the head, she was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Casey was taken into custody, uninjured.

Play video content

During a press conference Monday, Vicky's former boss, the Sheriff, said, "I hope she survives this. I don’t know the extent of her injuries. We don’t wish any ill will on Vicky with her health but she has some answers to give us.”

Vicky was the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and was reportedly an exemplary employee ... many of her former colleagues are shocked she helped in Casey's escape.

Monday's capture came in part to a tip from a citizen in Evansville, and authorities were able to locate the pair in a local hotel before the chase began. Of course, detectives will now work to determine just how Casey and Vicky were able to hatch their plan.