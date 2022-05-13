Jimmy Butler Clowns Sixers After Elimination, 'Tobias Harris Over Me?!'

Jimmy Butler is ruthless for this one.

The Miami Heat superstar got the last word in after eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers from the playoffs on Thursday ... straight-up roasting his former team for letting him go and choosing to keep Tobias Harris.

"Tobias Harris over me," Butler yelled as he went to the lockers after dropping 32 points in the Game 6 win in Philly. "Tobias Harris over me?!?"

There were also a few expletives ... although it's unclear what Jimmy Buckets said. Whatever it was, it had the arena and team staffers nearby awkwardly smiling at each other.

Of course, the Sixers traded for Butler in 2018, but shipped him off to the Heat via a sign-and-trade deal the next offseason. Philly eventually signed Tobias to a 5-year, $180 million deal ... with hopes of building around Ben Simmons.

Butler has proven to be a top talent in the league ever since ... including a memorable performance in the 2020 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers -- averaging 26 points, nearly 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

The move still puzzles Sixers MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, to this day -- after the game, he said, "I still don't know how we let him go."

"I wish I could have gone to battle with him still."