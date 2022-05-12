Fan Needs Booster Seat At Celtics Game After 7'6" Tacko Fall Blocks Her View

A woman at the Celtics' playoff game on Wednesday needed a boost -- literally -- 'cause she couldn't see what was happening on the court ... thanks to 7'6" Tacko Fall blocking her view.

The funny moment went down Wednesday night during Game 5 of the Celtics' series against the Bucks ... when a fan -- who is not 7'6" -- was trying to take in some playoff basketball ... but instead, she got a clear view of the back of Tacko's head.

In the clip, an arena staffer walks over to give the woman a booster seat -- much to her delight -- so she could finally watch the game in peace.

Tacko, a former member of the Celtics, turned around and acknowledged the debacle ... and shared a smile with the woman over it all.

Of course, both sides were great sports over the whole thing ... but it could have been a legit problem -- the seats were very close to the court, which comes with a hefty price tag.

Once the lady got the boost she needed, she was able to see well over Tacko.

No word on if the booster seat caused a domino effect with the people sitting behind her ... but we're assuming everything worked out.

Milwaukee staved off elimination on the court ... thanks to a 40-piece from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tacko previously talked to TMZ Sports in the past about his other issues with being so tall ... saying it's really tough to take a shower!!