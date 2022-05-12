Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Fan Needs Booster Seat At Celtics Game After 7'6" Tacko Fall Blocks Her View

5/12/2022 12:45 PM PT
A woman at the Celtics' playoff game on Wednesday needed a boost -- literally -- 'cause she couldn't see what was happening on the court ... thanks to 7'6" Tacko Fall blocking her view.

The funny moment went down Wednesday night during Game 5 of the Celtics' series against the Bucks ... when a fan -- who is not 7'6" -- was trying to take in some playoff basketball ... but instead, she got a clear view of the back of Tacko's head.

In the clip, an arena staffer walks over to give the woman a booster seat -- much to her delight -- so she could finally watch the game in peace.

Tacko, a former member of the Celtics, turned around and acknowledged the debacle ... and shared a smile with the woman over it all.

Of course, both sides were great sports over the whole thing ... but it could have been a legit problem -- the seats were very close to the court, which comes with a hefty price tag.

Once the lady got the boost she needed, she was able to see well over Tacko.

No word on if the booster seat caused a domino effect with the people sitting behind her ... but we're assuming everything worked out.

Milwaukee staved off elimination on the court ... thanks to a 40-piece from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

APRIL 2019
TACKO TIME
Tacko previously talked to TMZ Sports in the past about his other issues with being so tall ... saying it's really tough to take a shower!!

Game 6 will go down Friday in Milwaukee ... and hopefully, there will be plenty of booster seats -- just in case.

