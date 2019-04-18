NBA Prospect Tacko Fall Worst Part About Being 7'6" Is ...

NBA Prospect Tacko Fall Reveals Worst Part About Being 7'6"

It ain't always great being a giant ... just ask 7'6" NBA draft prospect Tacko Fall ... who's telling TMZ Sports what sucks most about being incredibly tall!!

The ex-UCF Knights star was towering through LAX on Thursday ... when he gave us the lowdown on the pros and cons of being one of the tallest people on the planet.

Tacko says it comes in handy at the grocery store whenever he needs to reach the top shelves and "look over everything" ... but when it comes to bathing, it really stinks ... 'cause he's taller than the shower!!

Fall -- who had a big showdown with Zion Williamson in the NCAA Tournament last month -- doesn't have a custom shower to accommodate his size just yet ... but if he gets drafted, expect that to be one of his first purchases.

We also asked Fall what team he'd love to go to in June's draft ... and what Tacko's favorite kinda taco is!!