Virginia Basketball Burn The Couches!!! ... To Celebrate Title

4/9/2019 6:00 AM PDT

Virginia Fans Set Couches On Fire to Celebrate National Title

Breaking News

The IKEA furniture didn't stand a chance in Charlottesville after Virginia won the NCAA championship Monday night ... because there was a SOFA INFERNO right on the streets! 

The Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in an overtime thriller in Minnesota to clinch the school's very first national title -- and the fans back home in VA went crazy to celebrate. 

Check out this footage of UVA fans setting fire to a couch and dancing around while chanting "Seven Nation Army" by the White Stripes in video shot by reporter Austin Kellerman

Fortunately, no one was hurt and cops reportedly didn't make any arrests -- so all in all, pretty harmless fun. 

Other students and fans flooded campus to chant and cheer -- the videos are insane! 

