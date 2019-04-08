Auburn Gymnast Samantha Cerio Retires After Breaking Both Legs

There will be no triumphant comeback for the Auburn gymnast who broke both of her legs during a floor routine at the NCAA Regional Semifinals ... Samantha Cerio says she's retiring from the sport.
Cerio snapped both of her legs while trying to land a handspring double front on Friday -- she was stretchered off the mat with 2 air casts.
**WARNING -- THE VIDEO IS GNARLY AND GRAPHIC**
Auburn went on to advance to the Regional Final ... but Cero says Friday was "my final night as a gymnast."
Cerio issued a statement saying, "After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind."
The Auburn senior says she learned a lot from the sport -- including hard work, humility, integrity and dedication ... but has ultimately decided to move on.
"It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned."
"Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself."
Get well soon ... and also, DON'T WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU CAN'T STAND GRUESOME IMAGERY!!!