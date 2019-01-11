Auburn Women's Basketball Causes 'Uproar' With Incredible Locker Room Dance-Off

Breaking News
Need that extra push headin' into the weekend?? Here's the Auburn women's basketball team to get you hyped ... with one of the best locker room dance-offs you'll ever see!!
The Tigers turned their locker room into to a dance party with an incredible choreographed dance to Lil Wayne's "Uproar" ... and they went OFF!! ... with a mashup of all the best moves.
Dougie, shoot, Harlem Shake ... you name it, they killed it.
Anybody tryna challenge @AuburnWBB to a dance off?— NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) January 11, 2019
Let's see whatcha got! 💃#ncaaWpic.twitter.com/NrAwnWc4Pf
The girls clearly took their time to plan it all out ... and the results are incredible.
Your move, Bama.