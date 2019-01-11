Auburn Women's Hoops Causes 'Uproar' W/ Locker Room Dance ... Awesome Moves

Auburn Women's Basketball Causes 'Uproar' With Incredible Locker Room Dance-Off

Need that extra push headin' into the weekend?? Here's the Auburn women's basketball team to get you hyped ... with one of the best locker room dance-offs you'll ever see!!

The Tigers turned their locker room into to a dance party with an incredible choreographed dance to Lil Wayne's "Uproar" ... and they went OFF!! ... with a mashup of all the best moves.

Dougie, shoot, Harlem Shake ... you name it, they killed it.

The girls clearly took their time to plan it all out ... and the results are incredible.

Your move, Bama.