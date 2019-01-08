Kentucky Governor Rips Lil Wayne Over Halftime Show, 'Tired, Has-Been'

Kentucky Governor Rips Weezy Over Halftime Show ... 'Tired, Has-Been'

The Governor of Kentucky HATES Lil Wayne -- and seemed disgusted someone would book the rapper to perform with Imagine Dragons at the college football National Championship game.

Weezy joined the rock band during the halftime show of the Clemson vs. Alabama game and performed 2 songs -- first, he did "Uproar" followed by a rap verse in the Imagine Dragons hit "Believer."

Most people LOVED the "Believer" verse ... but not Gov. Matt Bevin, who went to social media to vent about how much he hated the performance.

"Way to ruin an entertaining @Imaginedragons half-time concert with the weird rantings of a tired, has-been like @LilTunechi," Bevin said.

"One act still rising...The other, not so much."

Damn, Gov!

Some Weezy supporters have fired back at Bevin on Twitter, saying things like ...

"Well if there's anyone who knows weird, tired rantings when they see 'em, it's you."

And ... "Imagine me draggin’ deez nutz across yo face."

Good times.

The biggest critique of Wayne's performance was his outfit -- jackets on jackets on jackets ... with a striped scarf, floppy hat and big Elton John sunglasses.

So far, no response from Wayne.