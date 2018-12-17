Lil Wayne Kobe Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Lil Wayne Says Kobe Bryant Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Breaking News

Lil Wayne says there is a basketball player better than Michael Jordan ... but it ain't LeBron James.

"These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question ... but it's Kobe."

The rapper made the shocking revelation in a video released Monday ... saying even though it physically pained him to make the declaration -- he says the Mamba was just that good.

"God, forgive me. Jordan, forgive me. But, it's Kobe."

Soo ... does Wayne have a legit argument??

Kobe does have one more All-Star appearance than Jordan ... but M.J. has more rings, more MVPs, more career points, more career rebounds AND less career turnovers.

Yeah ... sorry, Mamba -- doesn't seem Lil Wayne stands a chance of being right here.