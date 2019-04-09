Travis Kelce Chugs Beers, Mahomes Cheers ... at NCAA Title Game

Travis Kelce Chugs Beers Next to Patrick Mahomes at NCAA Title Game

Breaking News

Virginia won the title, but NO ONE had more fun than Travis Kelce ... 'cause the NFL star was pounding brews while supporting Patrick Mahomes' team!!

Kelce's Cincinnati Bearcats were eliminated in the 1st-round of the tourney, so with no horse in the race, he decided to show love for his QB's Texas Tech squad as they took on the Cavaliers.

Mahomes was SUPER into the game, constantly cheering and firing up his TT fans. Kelce was the perfect wingman -- making sure no beer got left behind.

Of course, Texas Tech lost in overtime. Still, a helluva run for the Red Raiders.

As for the winners, NFL star Chris Long was also in the house cheering on his alma mater -- while clutching a Coors Light -- and after the game, he had a message for Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

"Tony’s way too stable a person to have a twitter and he won’t read this but when I see him I’m going to hug him and tell him he’s the single most important figure in UVa athletic history."

Long also had some nice words for the enemy -- saying, "Everyone from Texas Tech I met was super classy and cool."

"Great run. Knocked off some great teams. A game for the ages tonight."

Congrats!