Madison Beer Sells L.A. Mansion for Nearly $7 Million

Madison Beer is not done making big girl moves -- the 23-year-old influencer just unloaded her L.A. area mansion for a sweet 7-figure bundle.

Maddie sold her 5-bed, 6-bath, two-story home in an off-market sale this week ... according to our real estate sources. We're told she snagged the property in November 2020 for $5.6 million ... so, the $7 mil she's getting for it will net her a tidy profit.

The 6,484 square foot Encino home comes with all the bells and whistles, including a chef's kitchen, movie theater and dry bar.

There are even more treats outside -- simply chill by the zero-edge pool and spa, or get some exercise on the in-ground trampoline or full-sized basketball court.

Parking space won't be an issue for the new owner, because there's room for more than a dozen cars in the driveway.

In case you didn't know, Madison's career took off in 2012 after Justin Bieber posted a link to her singing a cover. She was only 13 at the time, but the rest is history. She's still making music, but lately, she's becoming more famous for being a social media influencer.