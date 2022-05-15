Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madison Beer Sells L.A. Mansion for Nearly $7 Million

Madison Beer Unloads L.A. Mansion ... For Nearly $7 Mil

5/15/2022 12:20 AM PT
madison beer
TMZ/MLS Composite

Madison Beer is not done making big girl moves -- the 23-year-old influencer just unloaded her L.A. area mansion for a sweet 7-figure bundle.

Maddie sold her 5-bed, 6-bath, two-story home in an off-market sale this week ... according to our real estate sources. We're told she snagged the property in November 2020 for $5.6 million ... so, the $7 mil she's getting for it will net her a tidy profit.

The 6,484 square foot Encino home comes with all the bells and whistles, including a chef's kitchen, movie theater and dry bar.

madison beer house
MLS

There are even more treats outside -- simply chill by the zero-edge pool and spa, or get some exercise on the in-ground trampoline or full-sized basketball court.

Parking space won't be an issue for the new owner, because there's room for more than a dozen cars in the driveway.

In case you didn't know, Madison's career took off in 2012 after Justin Bieber posted a link to her singing a cover. She was only 13 at the time, but the rest is history. She's still making music, but lately, she's becoming more famous for being a social media influencer.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing, but had no comment on the sale.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later