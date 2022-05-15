Madison Beer Sells L.A. Mansion for Nearly $7 Million
5/15/2022 12:20 AM PT
Madison Beer is not done making big girl moves -- the 23-year-old influencer just unloaded her L.A. area mansion for a sweet 7-figure bundle.
Maddie sold her 5-bed, 6-bath, two-story home in an off-market sale this week ... according to our real estate sources. We're told she snagged the property in November 2020 for $5.6 million ... so, the $7 mil she's getting for it will net her a tidy profit.
The 6,484 square foot Encino home comes with all the bells and whistles, including a chef's kitchen, movie theater and dry bar.
There are even more treats outside -- simply chill by the zero-edge pool and spa, or get some exercise on the in-ground trampoline or full-sized basketball court.
Parking space won't be an issue for the new owner, because there's room for more than a dozen cars in the driveway.
wow. 13 years old! she can sing. great job. #futurestar - http://t.co/fZot6Ed6— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 17, 2012 @justinbieber
In case you didn't know, Madison's career took off in 2012 after Justin Bieber posted a link to her singing a cover. She was only 13 at the time, but the rest is history. She's still making music, but lately, she's becoming more famous for being a social media influencer.
"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing, but had no comment on the sale.