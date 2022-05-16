Ezra Miller Threatens Cops with Hate Crime for Using Wrong Pronouns

Play video content MEGA

Ezra Miller gave cops a stern warning during their arrest in Hawaii, don't hurt their wrists ... and get their pronouns right or face hate crime charges.

More police body cam has surfaced from the March incident where Miller allegedly went after several bar patrons, getting busted for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The footage starts with Miller in handcuffs complaining of pain in their wrists, and telling cops they need to be careful, as Ezra's a musician and any damage to the nerves in their wrists could be catastrophic to their music career.

Play video content MEGA

Then things get even more tense as Ezra's being transported to the police station, when one of the officers addresses Ezra as "sir" Ezra fires back, saying, "I'm not a sir. I'm transgender nonbinary."

The cop says he was only trying to be respectful, but Ezra continues, "If you fail to do that again, it is an act of intentional bigotry and it is a technical hate crime according to U.S. Federal law."

Once at the station ... Miller continues to complain about pain in their wrist, but is much calmer than during the driver over.

Play video content MEGA