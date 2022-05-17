Floyd Mayweather Says Dubai Helipad Exhibition Fight Is Back On

Floyd Mayweather says his canceled exhibition fight in Dubai is back on ... saying the scrap will now go down on Saturday.

The boxing legend just shared an updated flyer for the event with a new date of May 21 listed. His former sparring partner, Don Moore, tells TMZ Sports he is still the opponent.

The scrap is still scheduled to happen on the Burj Al Arab hotel helipad.

UFC legend Anderson Silva, meanwhile, will still be on the undercard for the event ... according to Floyd's new flyer.

As we reported, the fight between Mayweather and Moore was originally slated to go down on May 14 ... but was canceled following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier this month.

Event organizers had vowed to reschedule the fight after a mourning period ... saying, "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure fans that this spectacular event will be staged in future."