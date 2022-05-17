Young Orioles Fan Adorably Gets Home Run Ball Back After Throwing It On Field

Super sweet moment at Camden Yards on Monday ... a young Baltimore Orioles fan was able to get his souvenir home run ball back after he threw it onto the field.

The adorable scene happened in the eighth inning of New York's game against the O's ... when a youngster received a ball that had been smacked into the seats by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Just a kid and his baseball 🤗



Watch it all unfold ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jkJGIHEEy2 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 17, 2022 @Orioles

The kid was pumped to get the baseball -- but not knowing its true value ... he ended up hurling it onto the field just seconds after he was given it!!

The kid's dad was in disbelief at what happened ... shaking his head and laughing.

Good news, though -- after Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks spotted the ball and threw it back into the crowd ... the fans returned it to the toddler!

The kid -- who was wearing an Orioles jersey -- was all smiles, and so was his father, who actually lifted up his son with the baseball in hand -- much to the delight of the fans in attendance.