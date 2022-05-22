Mama Deer Chases Down Man Who Accidentally Stepped on Her Baby

Play video content Tik Tok/@strongman1125

Nobody puts baby in a corner, and more importantly -- nobody steps on their head by mistake ... especially when it comes to deer, as this poor fella learned the hard way.

Check out this wild video of a man leaving his house out the front door ... only to find his foot on top of a fawn that was hiding somewhere near his porch, which he didn't see until it was too late -- and with somewhat hilarious results.

The little thing shrieks in pain, which completely freaks out the gentleman who jumps with fright and hops away -- looking back to realize it's a young deer. His screaming wasn't over just yet though ... before long, its mother comes charging at him, sending him running.

Eventually, mama doe gives up the chase ... and trots away with her little one without further incident. The person who posted this says the fawn ended up being uninjured.