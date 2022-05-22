Laura Dern Reveals She Was Only 23 Years Old in Original 'Jurassic Park'

Laura Dern was just a 20-something in 'Jurassic Park' -- opposite a then-40-something Sam Neill -- and the Internet can't believe it ... although we aren't sure if that's a good thing. 🤔

The actress dropped this bomb in a new interview with the Sunday Times, claiming she was just 23 when she starred in the original 'JP' back in 1993 ... and the age difference with her costar at the time was noted by the man himself, in a joking manner.

Laura Dern was 23 when she starred in Jurassic Park with Sam Neill, who is 20 years older. Now the duo are back, they talk to @JonathanDean_ about patriarchy, politics and palaeontologyhttps://t.co/TZbqJ0bUv2 — Sunday Times Culture (@ST_Culture) May 22, 2022 @ST_Culture

Neill, who did the interview with Dern apparently, is quoted as blurting out how much older he is/was than LD, saying ... "I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady!"

Dern concurs, explaining, "Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And, it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?'"

Dern: “Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’” pic.twitter.com/Q37jEuRbJf — Sunday Times Culture (@ST_Culture) May 22, 2022 @ST_Culture

People latched on to this for a couple reasons ... one, Dern's quote is being interpreted by some as sarcastic and sort of a commentary on the idea that a woman of Sam's age (at the time) couldn't or wouldn't be cast -- apparently touching on double standards in the biz.

Of course, Laura herself didn't say this exactly ... and that argument doesn't hold water next to the source material (the book) and considering Drs. Grant and Sattler are described as being in their 40s and late 20s, respectively. Her character was always meant to be younger.

Me finding out this muthafucka was 23 n Jurassic Park 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/pyG4NH6Pqd — Brad's Imaginarium Emporium 🎨 (@BradRadcock) May 22, 2022 @BradRadcock

More importantly, the 23-year-old remark comes as news to many that Dern was that young in the film. As many have noted, she looks significantly older -- at least in her mid-30s.