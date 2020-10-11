Jeff Goldblum Recreates Sexy 'Jurassic Park' Pose for Vote Campaign

Dr. Ian Malcolm is back to grace our screens with a partially-open shirt almost 30 years after he made 'Jurassic Park' nice and steamy ... and it's all a way of encouraging folks to vote.

We're talking, of course, about Jeff Goldblum's character from the OG Spielberg dinosaur flick, who at one point was laid out on a table after being injured by a T-Rex and striking quite the provocative pose ... with his bare chest half exposed and sweat dripping down his torso.

You've probably seen it a million times now as the iconic scene has gone on to become a meme since its 1993 debut -- now, JG has recreated it at the ripe old age of 67.

He says it's a gift to fans who followed his instructions and registered to vote through Head Count for the upcoming election. Jeff writes, "WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸."

Jeff still looks great by the way -- but we did notice he kept more of the shirt on this time around. All good though -- Dr. Malcolm will get another opportunity to shine in the supposed last 'Jurassic' installment in the franchise, 'Dominion,' which now won't come out 'til 2022.