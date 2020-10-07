New 'Jurassic World' Movie Halts Production Again After Fresh COVID Cases

Breaking News

The latest 'Jurassic World' flick just got hit with a viral meteor, of sorts, and it's putting things on ice behind and in front of the camera, yet again.

Director Colin Trevorrow made the announcement Wednesday, saying a new batch of COVID-19 cases were discovered on the set of "Jurassic World: Dominion" ... and, as a result, production is going on a brief hiatus.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020 @colintrevorrow

He writes, "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon." So in other words, potential false positives here.

In any case, it's enough to give Universal Studios pause. The studio says its rigid protocols don't allow for them to resume, even if the cast/crew tested negative right afterward -- emphasizing they'd rather be safe than sorry. Those affected have gone into self-isolation.

It's unclear who within the production -- cast or crew -- might've contracted coronavirus. Chris Pratt is the lead and Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are all reprising their role from the original "Jurassic Park."

None of them are discussing their health ... but all have been plugging the movie over the past 24 hours.

This 'rona development is the most recent setback for the film. It also shut down back in March due to the pandemic -- and earlier this week, Universal pushed its release date a full year to June 2022!