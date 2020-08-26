'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Peddling Tombstones for Cemetery Tim

Play video content Exclusive Cemetery Tim

Tommy "Tiny" Lister is using his bullying powers for the greater good ... spreading the word in this new tv spot to help grieving families looking for a baller tombstone.

The "Friday" star got in front of the camera for Cemetery Tim -- he's the guy behind the extravagant tombstones for Eazy-E and Nate Dogg, among others. Those tombstones instantly went viral when their images circulated online ... and now Cemetery Tim and Deebo have teamed up to let your average family know they too can get the Hollywood treatment.

Check out the commercial ... it's both hilarious and informative. Deebo and Cemetery Tim inform families Tim's company -- The Headstone Whisperer in Yakima, WA -- accepts layaway for families who want to send off relatives in style but need help with payments.

We're told Deebo not only filmed the commercial last weekend but also hung around to meet around 700 people who showed up for a meet-and-greet. Deebo really went all out ... signing autographs and recording personalized messages for people who waited in the long line. The commercial begins airing locally on TV in about a week.

It's been a busy year for Deebo. As we first reported ... he teamed up with "Pineapple Express" to deliver medical and recreational weed in L.A.