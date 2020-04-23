'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Warns Kids to Stay Inside, or Else

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tommy "Tiny" Lister has no patience for kids or teens disobeying orders to stay home, and he's threatening vigilante justice -- "Friday" style -- if they don't straighten up.

Tiny, best known for playing Deebo in the 'Friday' flicks, is delivering a stern warning to any kids tempted to blow off coronavirus quarantines ... and it would make Craig and Smokey say, "Damnnnn!!!"

Tiny's strongly urging children to act like adults and put on gloves and masks when they have to go outside, but for the most part ... get their butts in the house and stay there.

He's even threatening Deebo-esque intimidation tactics to make sure they comply.

As you may know ... young people are at much lower risk of developing serious symptoms if they contract COVID-19, but they can still be contagious carriers and infect those who are more at-risk. Hence, the stern message from Lister.