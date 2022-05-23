Fat Joe Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine: 'He's a P****'

Fat Joe can't hold his tongue when the topic of Tekashi 6ix9ine and snitching comes up -- and now he's tearing the rainbow-haired rapper a new soul.

Joey Crack was the latest guest of Math Hoffa's barbershop-style podcast "Expert Opinion," and he had some choice words ... describing Tekashi as "a pussy, a sucka, a bitch!"

If you recall, 6ix9ine infamously ratted on his Treyway Bloods Gang and justified the deed by saying they turned on him, but Joe couldn't give, pardon the phrase, a rat's ass!

As he started going in on Tekashi, Joe pointed out he was sober and not drunkenly spewing opinions. They both hail from NYC -- completely different eras -- and Joe hints at feeling betrayed when he saw firsthand Tekashi admitting he's just trolling and pretending to be a gangsta.

For his part, Tekashi recently claimed on "TMZ Live" he doesn't start all the beefs he has with various rappers, he just fillets them when they come his way.