Stony Stars ... Have A Rockin' Weekend!

Just when you thought celebs couldn't get any boulder ... they apparently love to take on new heights and pose on top of rocks ... but make it cute edgy, right?!

Emulating the sedimentary stone and mountain aesthetic, leave it up to sisters Kendall and Kylie to show off their sculpted and rockin' bods as they hit up the state parks in Utah.

Shaun White stepped away from the snow and into the rugged hills of Greece, and singer Mick Jagger stepped onto a Rolling Stone in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out our gallery of even more celebs exploring earth's curvature that will truly knock your rocks off!