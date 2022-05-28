Fyre Festival Honcho Billy McFarland Living in Prison Halfway House

Billy McFarland -- co-founder of the notorious Fyre Festival -- may be out of his cell, but he's got a lot to complete before he's a totally free man, including a mental health program and some bills he's gotta pay.

Billy's attorney, Jason Russo, tells us the disgraced festival organizer is currently living in a prison halfway house. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Billy's required to follow a strict set of terms for the next 3 years while on supervised release.

As part of the conditions, Billy has to participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program, continue taking any prescribed medications, and pay outstanding costs for services.

On top of that, any of his belongings can be searched at any time his probation officer has suspicion of any violation.

As we've reported, Billy was transferred back in March from federal prison to a halfway house. Of course, this comes after he was sentenced to 6 years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to 2 counts of wire fraud over the disastrous festival.