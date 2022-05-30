Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Share a Kiss with Matching Bleached Hair

Play video content

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are more than ready to show the world -- they're in love.

They posted vid Sunday ... matching from head to toe. They both have bleached their hair blonde and are decked out in black outfits. And, then ... they kiss for all to see. And, then show a little tongue!

Most people thought this would be a short-term, rebound relationship for Kim, however, it's clearly anything but. They did a photo shoot together last week and they're not fixtures in each other's life.

This is all going down in L.A. Pete, a lifelong New Yorker, is spending a lot of time on the West Coast, and he seems poised to move out here permanently after his exit from 'SNL.'

Kim's no longer walking on eggshells over all the Kanye drama. She even lashed out at him on her Hulu show, essentially saying she made a mistake protecting Ye at the expense of her family.