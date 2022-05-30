Man in Wheelchair Disguised as Woman Throws Cake at Mona Lisa

Play video content Instagram/@luke_sundberg_

In the world of art, this is the highest sacrilege ... someone trying to deface the Mona Lisa.

It happened, of course, at the Louvre Museum in Paris. A man in a wheelchair, disguised as an old lady, got up out of the wheelchair, removed the wig and threw a piece of cake at the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece.

Of course, the painting is protected by glass and God knows what else, so no damage was done, but it was a scene for sure.

The man shouted at the crowd to think of planet Earth when he hurled the desert. It was laced in cream, so the smear was apparent. He also threw roses in the gallery.

He screamed, "Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you, think of the Earth. That's why I did this." Well, he certainly figured out a way to get his message out.

Lourve staff quickly removed the smear from the glass. As for the vandal, he was reportedly taken away for psychiatric care.