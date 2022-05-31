Kim Kardashian Proves She Actually Ate Beyond Meat Products During Commercial

Play video content

Kim Kardashian did, in fact, go to town on Beyond Meat products ... a point she really wanted to prove in a newly surfaced video from a recent commercial she did for the company.

ICYMI, Kim K came under a lot of fire for an advertisement she recently did for the plant-based meat substitute. In it, Kim said she'd been named the company's new taste consultant ... yet people online noticed the ad never showed Kim actually taking a bite of any of the items she was holding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim attempted to quiet all the trolls Tuesday, posting a ton of outtakes from the commercial where she bites into tenders, sausage and even a burger -- though she ditched the top bun to cut carbs.