Nicki Minaj Named MaximBET Global Ambassador

Nicki Minaj is going up ... as a Global Ambassador -- yes, that's the actual title for the superstar rapper's new gig with MaximBet, the sports betting platform of Maxim.

The Queen Barb announced her new duties Tuesday ... saying the position includes investing, advising and overall, making sports betting lit within the culture. Maxim's also renowned for its huge celeb events for the Super Bowl and Halloween -- which Nicki also made sure to point out with much enthusiasm.

Maxim also cites Nicki's "disruption" of the typically male-dominated hip hop industry as a reason for nabbing the gig.

I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim‼️‼️‼️🎉🎉🎉



Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting 👑💰

Get ready for the best parties & more 🎀💕🫶🏽https://t.co/bgbEY3XiRv#Maxim pic.twitter.com/ivi9Hw9ziw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 31, 2022 @NICKIMINAJ

With over 191 million followers on Instagram -- making her the most followed rapper -- another 25 mill on Twitter and more than 100 million records sold, hiring Nicki for her star power + influence feels like a no-brainer!

The MaximBet gig will also help launch Nicki's upcoming fifth album (coded "NM5") and next tour.

Nicki's MaximBet come-up mirrors Cardi B's latest bag as Playboy's Creative Director -- who was named to that role in December.