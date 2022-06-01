Australian Man Fights Kangaroo After Animal Chases and Knocks Him Down

Play video content

The people of Australia have a lot to deal with when it comes to vicious wildlife -- but very rarely do they have to square up with the country's national animal, the kangaroo -- which makes a new video that much more shocking.

The clip starts out with a man seemingly running for his life, until you see what's chasing him ... a full-grown roo! The man trips, and the animal stomps on him before turning back around the two square up.

From there ... the guy grabs a stick to try and defend himself, but it doesn't phase the kangaroo -- the animal stays on the attack.

Finally, the man grabs the animal by the arm and wrestles it to the ground before putting his weight on the animal and calming it down. Unclear what started the attack or how it officially ended ... but certainly not a battle you see every day.

