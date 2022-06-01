Petition to Remove Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2' Nears Record Signatures

Bad news for Amber Heard -- even before the jury's verdict -- millions upon millions of 'Aquaman' fans have already decided they want her cut from the sequel, and they're signing a petition in near-record numbers.

As it stands, the petition has more than 4.4 million signatures ... well on its way to hitting 4.5M signatures, which would make it one of the most signed in Change.org's history.

The online document claims the Johnny Depp vs. Heard trial has exposed her as a domestic abuser, making her unfit to be on screen in the Jason Mamoa-led sequel.

As you know, it was reported Heard's character, Mera, only has about 10 minutes of screen time in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but it looks like 4.4 million people think that's 10 minutes too much.

Of course, the Change.org petition carries no actual weight -- Amber has a contract, and will almost certainly remain in the film -- but studios might pay attention to the backlash when it comes to future Amber-related casting decisions.

Meanwhile, the jury deciding Amber's legal fate asked the judge Tuesday for guidance on how to handle Johnny's defamation claims -- in particular, the headline of Heard's Washington Post op-ed.