Amber Heard's Attorney Says Actress Was 'Demonized,' Unable to Pay Judgment

Amber Heard's lawyer has a million gripes over the jury verdict ... saying the trial was a "zoo" and the jury was influenced by social media.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft went on "Today" Thursday and complained that social media attacks against Amber made their way to jurors. True, she said, jurors were told not to look at social and traditional media coverage of the trial, but it was inescapable and unfairly tainted their view toward Amber.

And, then there's this ... Bredehoft groused that the judge would not let the jury know that a U.K. judge ruled Johnny a wife beater. Thing is ... the laws were different in that case, the defendant was different and, frankly, it would have been stunning and bizarre if the Virginia judge just allowed the jury to know about it.

